Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons once more, most likely so-called tactical nuclear weapons now that his soldiers are retreating from Ukraine.

He stated in a speech last week that “we will unquestionably utilize all weapon systems at our disposal in the case of a threat to the territorial integrity of our nation and to defend Russia and our people. It’s not a bluff, either.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russian military systems contain 4,477 deployed and reserve nuclear warheads, 1,900 of which are “non-strategic” warheads, also known as tactical nuclear weapons.

According to US government records, the original bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki instantly killed roughly 70,000 and 35,000 people, respectively, and tens of thousands more have perished from the radiation produced.

The actual distinction between nuclear weapons, according to Alex Wellerstein, director of science and technology studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, is not so much in the number of explosives they produce, but rather in the types of targets, they are designed to hit.

The “strategic” operations that dropped atomic bombs on Japan were primarily intended to lower morale and pressure the Japanese high command into giving up. Depending on where it was pointed, 15 kilotons may be considered a “strategic” yield, according to Wellerstein’s earlier this year post on the Outrider security blog.

Others claim there is no change at all, including James Mattis, a former US defense secretary.

There is no such thing as a “tactical nuclear weapon,” in my opinion. At a congressional hearing in 2018, it was stated, “Any nuclear bomb unleashed at any time is a strategic game-changer.

