Queen Elizabeth II postpones key meeting after appearing with bruise

Queen Elizabeth II postponed a meeting of her advisory Privy Council which Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, one day after she named Liz Truss as the new prime minister of Britain.

Her Majesty has accepted the recommendation to relax this afternoon after spending a full day yesterday, the palace announced.

This necessitates a change in the time of the Privy Council meeting that was scheduled for this evening.

The declaration followed a day in which royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the Queen had a significant bruise on her palm when she met Truss a few days prior.

The 96-year-old monarch has been plagued by walking and standing issues since last year, which has led her to postpone a number of public appearances. She is currently at her customary summer getaway in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands.

She was unable to travel back to London on Tuesday to accept the resignation of outgoing leader Boris Johnson and to name Truss due to concerns about a flare-up of what royal officials refer to as “episodic mobility issues.”

Since meeting the new queen in 1952 at Heathrow Airport following the passing of her father, George VI, it had not been held outside of London.

The Privy Council, a form of a royal advisory group with hundreds of members, including political and religious leaders, typically holds meetings once a month.

Wednesday’s virtual ceremony was supposed to include Truss taking an oath, swearing in new cabinet members, and admitting new ministers as privy counsellors if they weren’t already.

The Highland Games, a traditional highlight of the British monarchy’s summer visit to Scotland, were skipped by the country’s longest-reigning monarch last week.

The most recent cancellations will raise more questions regarding her health. As a result of an unplanned overnight hospital treatment for an unidentified condition in October of last year, she has reduced the number of public appearances since then.

She also experienced a Covid attack earlier this year, which she described as leaving her “exhausted.”

