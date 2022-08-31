Queen Elizabeth to nominate Britain’s new PM at Balmoral Castle

The 96-year-old monarch will visit Boris Johnson and his successor on September 6.

The Queen will have an audience with either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

She will not make the appointment in London.

Queen Elizabeth II will pick Britain’s new prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, as stated by Buckingham Palace.

On September 6, the 96-year-old British monarch will visit outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his undetermined successor at Balmoral, where she spends her summers.

According to the spokesperson, the Queen will have an audience with Britain’s next leader, either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak, shortly after meeting with Johnson.

Buckingham Palace stated that she will not appoint the new prime minister in London, but instead at Balmoral.

Under the Queen’s reign, there have been fourteen prime ministers, and it is believed that the change was made to prevent the need for last-minute adjustments due to her mobility concerns.

On Monday, September 5, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be revealed as the new leader of the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson is likely to tender his resignation to the Queen Elizabeth the following day, with the monarch promptly naming his replacement.

According to the newspaper, appointing the next leader at Balmoral will give certainty to the future prime minister’s schedule and prevent last-minute alterations in the event that the queen encounters mobility challenges.

