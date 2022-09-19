Queen’s funeral live: State funeral begins after King Charles III leads royals in procession of coffin

The Queen’s state funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey, following a procession of her coffin led by King Charles and members of the Royal Family. This evening, a private burial will take place in Windsor.

International leaders and monarchs are saying goodbye to a revered figure who unified the nation over her 70-year reign. Pall bearers carried her flag-draped corpse down the aisle in scenes of unrivaled spectacle in the country’s first state funeral since Winston Churchill was given the honor in 1965.

