Queen’s funeral live: State funeral begins after King Charles III leads royals in procession of coffin

The Queen’s state funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey, following a procession of her coffin led by King Charles and members of the Royal Family. This evening, a private burial will take place in Windsor.
International leaders and monarchs are saying goodbye to a revered figure who unified the nation over her 70-year reign. Pall bearers carried her flag-draped corpse down the aisle in scenes of unrivaled spectacle in the country’s first state funeral since Winston Churchill was given the honor in 1965.
Queen's coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has taken place at St Mary's Cathedral. Almost 2,000 people attended the funeral. King Charles III draped the coffin. Hundreds of international luminaries attended the funeral of the British Queen, ending the country's Elizabethan era. There were almost 2,000 persons present for the funeral, including numerous heads of state. The body of Queen Elizabeth II was then carried in a wider procession to Wellington Arch, a site with triumphant significance in British history. When...
Penny Lancaster is 'grateful' for the peaceful Queen Elizabeth funeral
Penny Lancaster is a former model who is now as a police officer. She was pictured standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. The 51-year-old television personality said it was the biggest honor of all. Penny Lancaster, a former model who is now as a police officer, has said that she is happy that there were no problems at Queen Elizabeth II's burial. The wife of Rod Stewart was photographed standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as Her...
Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. pic.twitter.com/hKEI9RcAOp
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2022
This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.
The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/pwwZeKs02C
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
Princess Charlotte honors Queen Elizabeth at her funeral
Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch for at Queen's burial. She also wore a big hat for the first time. British women typically wear hats for formal occasions. At Queen Elizabeth's burial on September 19, 2022, Princess Charlotte created royal history by donning jewelry for the first time in her short life as a memorial to her late "Gan Gan." A beautiful diamond horseshoe brooch that was given to the young Princess Charlotte by the late Queen Elizabeth was worn...
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
The funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.
⚫️ https://t.co/ZR2CzDe8RO pic.twitter.com/mcYyxYChXu
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
As The Queen’s Committal Service comes to a close, Her Majesty’s Piper plays a lament. pic.twitter.com/4DVIUuCoPO
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
At the end of the Committal Service, The King placed The Queen’s Company Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the Coffin.
At the same time, The Lord Chamberlain “broke” his Wand of Office and placed it on the Coffin to signify the end of Service. pic.twitter.com/GyX7Wsa7Ee
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
The Instruments of State; the Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre have remained with Her Majesty’s coffin.
At the Committal Service, they were placed on the
High Altar at St George’s Chapel. pic.twitter.com/fDFQLSSmP1
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
Goodbye, Ma’am.
The Armed Forces have paid their final respects to their Commander-In-Chief, Queen Elizabeth II. A thread. 🧵
Read more here: https://t.co/BU9jrg8FZM pic.twitter.com/SvXogGb5py
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 19, 2022
Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin makes its final journey down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel. pic.twitter.com/vqczfMENlM
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
Kate Middleton honors Queen Elizabeth at her funeral
Kate Middleton honors late Queen Elizabeth. Kate Middleton wore a pearl necklace and earrings. The new Princess of Wales' appearance was a moving homage to Queen. At the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral service at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, Kate Middleton paid a particularly moving homage to her by selecting a special jewel from the Queen's collection. The new Princess of Wales' appearance, according to a magazine, not only echoed monarchy but also paid a solemn homage to her...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands at Queen's funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan were seen holding hands. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was taken out of Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry chose not wear his military uniform. On September 19, 2022, following a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Westminster Abbey together, appearing to comfort one another. Following a historic service attended by 500 dignitaries from around the world, the coffin of the late monarch was carried out of the Abbey by members...
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen's funeral
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were spotted wiping away tears. Countess of Wessex was also seen wiping away her tears with a tissue. The Wessex couple was seated in the front row. During the late queen, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen wiping away tears. As Her Majesty's closest daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, was spotted wiping away tears with a tissue. During a particularly emotional event, the Queen's youngest son was spotted wiping away...
Charles 'love child' has 'little plan' to grieve the Queen's death
Simon Dorante-Day has stated that he is the child of Charles. He had previously spoken about suing the Royal Family. Camilla and her family are unquestionably subject to the law. Recently, a guy who identified himself as King Charles III and Camilla's alleged "hidden" son made reference to his own arrangements for the Queen's funeral. The 56-year-old Simon Dorante-Day has stated that he is the innocent child of the new king and Queen Consort. Elvianna, Simon's wife, told: "We've got...
⚫ The Committal Service of Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Chapel:
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
At 16:00 Her Majesty The Queen’s Committal Service will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Read the Order of Service:
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
As Big Ben tolled, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin made its final journey through London.
From Westminster Abbey, along Horse Guards, down the Mall to Wellington Arch, the Procession included detachments from British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/JYb4BZFeGZ
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
Andrew Lloyd Webber recalls memories with Queen
Andrew Lloyd Webber reflected on his interactions with Queen. Lord Lloyd-Webber discussed the significance of today. Composer is famous for The Phantom of the Opera. Days after the Queen passed away on September 8th, Andrew Lloyd Webber reflected on his interactions with her and revealed he had "got to know her off-duty." On Monday morning, when visitors entered Westminster Abbey, the 74-year-old composer was on the local news speaking to Huw Edwards and sharing his recollections of the monarch. He said...
Royal admirers noticed special guest at Queen Elizabeth's burial
A spider was observed by royal enthusiasts crawling over a card. Social media users noticed the fly perched on top a wreath. The Queen allegedly enjoyed it when things went wrong. At the burial for Queen Elizabeth II, a spider was observed by royal enthusiasts crawling over a card written by his son King Charles III. Social media users noticed the fly perched on top a wreath that had been positioned next to the Imperial State Crown on the coffin...
Prince Harry wants 'active' role at Queen's funeral
Prince Harry has apparently been trying to secure active role. He carried out a 'shoulder-rolling gesture'. There were some concealed symptoms of anxiety. According to analysts, Prince Harry has apparently been trying to secure a more prominent part during Queen Elizabeth's burial. Judi James, a body language specialist, provided insight into Prince Harry's alleged motivations. She started by pointing out to media, how Prince Harry appears to be requesting a more active part for Queen Elizabeth's ultimate farewell in a way...
Meghan Markle cries at Queen's funeral
Meghan Markle attended the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth. Meghan Markle was seen wiping tears from her eyes. She gave a subtle reference to the late monarch. During Monday's memorial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle was seen wiping her eyes. The Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex came at the cathedral to pay their respects to the late monarch alongside other members of the royal family, dignitaries, and heads of state. As she...
King Charles places handwritten note on Queen's coffin
A handwritten note from King Charles was placed on Queen's coffin. Prince Philip passed away in April 2021. Around 500 foreign leaders attended Queen Elizabeth II's historic funeral. The handwritten note from King Charles III that was placed on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin made the mourners cry. The heartfelt note, according to reports, said: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R" The Imperial State Crown and a floral wreath are also placed on top of the coffin. In addition, when...
Photos from the Queen's funeral
British Queen Elizabeth will laid to rest on Monday. King Charles III joined the solemn procession. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is visible in the Westminster Abbey in London. On Monday, British Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest following a state funeral attended by world leaders and a historic final ceremonial procession through crowded London streets. Massive crowds gathered in almost complete stillness to witness the slow transfer of the Queen's flag-draped coffin from Westminster Hall, where it had been...
Remembering Our Queen.
Today people from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world will pay tribute to the extraordinary life and reign of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/yuFxoo6Gdu
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
Much of the music at today’s State Funeral was selected for its special significance to HM Queen Elizabeth II, and many of the choices also have a long association with Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/yZC5qKiko9
— Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) September 19, 2022
As for her father King George VI, grandfather King George V, great-grandfather King Edward VII and great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin was borne in a Procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage. pic.twitter.com/2Vl58ITLGp
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences. pic.twitter.com/5RteIWahuW
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
‘Rarely has such a promise been so well kept’
The Archbishop of Canterbury today gave the Sermon at Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral: pic.twitter.com/EyIgSCjtVd
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
⚫ The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen at Westminster Abbey:
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
The Cavalry Last Post is sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry before the Nation fell silent in Remembrance of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ap5ccCiQW2
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
Who's attending Queen's funeral, and who's not
The state burial of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London on Monday. It will be attended by royals from around the world. A few nations are invited to the funeral. One of the largest diplomatic meetings in recent memory will take place during the state burial of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in London, attended by hundreds of foreign royals and dignitaries. Only heads of state and one or two guests, according to reports, have been invited to Britain's...
Queen's funeral: Mike Tindall is sporting medals
Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall attended the Queen's funeral. The former rugby star wore a black suit. He also put military-style medals for the solemn event. On Monday morning, Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall attended the Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The former rugby star wore a black suit and military-style medals for the solemn event. Find out the significance of the 43-year-medals old's and why he was wearing them. The first of Mike's three...
'Tight' security protocol expected at Queen Elizabeth funeral
The country is experiencing a "serious" danger level. An attack is "probable" during the time of the funeral. Former counterterrorism police chief Nick Aldworth says it's the biggest operation in UK history. On Monday, there will be the "largest" security operation yet as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest. The Royal Family and other dignitaries from around the world will attend the historic event. Nothing can compare to the "hugely complex" undertaking, according to Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner...
Rain expected at Queen Elizabeth II funeral day
Light showers may occur during Queen Elizabeth II's burial procession. Met Office says there is a slim chance of rain during the committal services. The Royal Family might be caught in a light rainstorm. Light showers may occur during Queen Elizabeth II's burial procession in Windsor, according to the Met Office. For the moving yet momentous occasion on Monday, a multitude of mourners has been assembling in London and Windsor. Before the afternoon's start of the committal services, the Royal...
Last person who paid respect to Queen Elizabeth felt ‘honour’
Christina Heerey was the final mourner to visit Queen Elizabeth as she lay in state. She said she was "extremely proud" to honour the monarch. An estimated 400,000 mourners had lined up for five days to see her at Westminster Abbey. The final mourner to visit Queen Elizabeth as she lay in state at Westminster Abbey was overtaken by emotion. Speaking to Sky News, Christina Heerey said she was "extremely proud" to have the chance to honour the monarch to...
Fans react on Queen Elizabeth just released photograph
The picture was taken to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Within minutes of the image being posted on social media, thousands commented on it. "Millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life," said a statement from the royal family in advance of her funeral. A fresh image of Queen Elizabeth has been made public by the royal family in advance of her State Funeral. The picture was taken, according to the statement, to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, making...
King Charles shows gratitude to public ahead Queen's funeral
The body of Queen Elizabeth II has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since Wednesday. US President Joe Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan among dignitaries who paid their respects. Britain observed a moment of silence on Sunday as a respect to Queen Elizabeth. In a statement of gratitude on the eve of his mother Queen Elizabeth II's big state burial, King Charles III said he had been "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of public grief following her...
Queen's funeral: A police officer falls, and is taken away on a stretcher
A police officer passed out. He had to be taken to the hospital . It is amid Queen's funeral. While on duty in London for the Queen's funeral, a police officer passed out and had to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Just before the procession marched down the Mall, the cop passed out. Close to Parliament Square, he stumbled forward. Just as the Queen's coffin arrived, medical personnel hurriedly removed him on a stretcher. Although his health...
Piers Morgan hosts Queen's burial
Piers Morgan presided over US coverage of the Queen's burial. He attacked Harry and Meghan. He hoped Prince Harry "wakes up". This morning, Piers Morgan presided over US coverage of the Queen's burial, but he attacked Harry and Meghan even before they arrived at the service. Prince Harry's planned biography, which he warned may be "extremely detrimental" to his father King Charles, was brought up by the speaker, who acknowledged that he could have some sympathy with how the Duke...
Prince Andrew bursts into tears at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: See pic
Prince Andrew becomes teary-eyed during the Queen's burial procession. He looked to bite his lip during the procession in Westminster Hall. His brother King Charles III and sister Princess Anne were also part of the procession During the Queen Elizabeth's burial procession in Westminster Hall, Prince Andrew becomes teary-eyed. The Royal Navy's state gun carriage bearing Queen Elizabeth's coffin and the Duke of York arrived at Westminster together with his brother King Charles III and sister Princess Anne. In the...
Kate & William will not contact with Harry & Meghan at Queen’s funeral
Kate & William will not contact with Harry & Meghan at Queen’s funeral. Fab Four stepped out together last week following the Queen's passing. Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022. According to a body language expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William would reportedly not make eye contact or converse with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's burial on today, September 19, 2022. Dr. Louise Mahler stated that even though the Fab Four stepped out together last...
Prince Harry’s act around Prince William during their reunion after Queen’s death
Prince Harry’s act around Prince William during their reunion after Queen’s death. Prince Harry's and Meghan Markel's re-entry into the royal family after the Queen's passing. They do assist one another, but they also assert that they are not required to adhere to royal protocol. An expert in body language has commented on how Prince Harry behaved around his brother Prince William at their historic reunion last week following the Queen's passing. Dr. Louise Mahler commented on Prince Harry's and...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrive for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Meghan Markle arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She paid her respects to the late monarch with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton. Markle chose pearl earrings as a heartfelt homage to the Queen, who has always been a fan of pearls. At the official funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle has arrived. She paid her respects to the late monarch together with the rest of the royal family, including Kate Middleton....
Royal Family shares picture of Queen Elizabeth II wearing gift from King George VI
Royal Family shares picture of Queen Elizabeth II wearing gift from King George VI. Monarch made history as Britain's longest-reigning monarch with a 70-year reign. The photo was shot in June 2022. In preparation for the momentous occasion, the Royal Family published a rare image of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II wearing a birthday present from her late father King George VI. The 96-year-old monarch, who made history as Britain's longest-reigning monarch with a 70-year reign, is seen grinning...
Queen Elizabeth II, British monarch to celebrate silver, golden, diamond & platinum jubilees
Queen Elizabeth II the only British monarch to commemorate silver, golden, diamond, and platinum jubilees. The festivities highlighted the enduring characteristics. British monarch marked 25, 50, 60, and 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II the only British monarch to commemorate silver, golden, diamond, and platinum jubilees—marking 25, 50, 60, and 70 years on the throne. Here's a look back at how the festivities highlighted the enduring characteristics and recent changes in British society, as well as the country's...
Queen Elizabeth II & Queen Victoria became Britain's longest-reigning monarchs
Queen Elizabeth II & Queen Victoria became Britain's longest-reigning monarchs. Both ascended to throne while they were young and maintained their positions of power throughout periods. They accepted the roles that were given to them and went on to become well-liked national matriarchs. The longest-reigning monarchs in Britain were Queen Elizabeth II and her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. Both women ascended to the throne while they were young and maintained their positions of power throughout periods of radical upheaval. Both Victoria...
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II expected to make 'history'
The burial for Queen Elizabeth II today, September 19, 2022, will be unprecedented. Royal specialist Jonathan Sacerdoti predicts it will top Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away after prolonged health and mobility issues. According to a royal specialist, the scale of the burial for Queen Elizabeth II today, September 19, 2022, will be unprecedented and will go down in history as the largest, most spectacular event in Britain's history. British citizens have been grieving the death...
Prince Louis will not be joining Queen Elizabeth's funeral
A state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Monday. Prince William and Kate Middleton will bring their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the service. Prince Louis, who is 4 years old, won't be able to attend the ceremony. On Monday, a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey. It has been announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would bring their two oldest children, Prince George and...
