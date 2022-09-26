A shooter dressed in Nazi emblems opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk, killing at least seven children.

According to Russian official media, a shooter dressed in Nazi emblems opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk, killing at least seven children.

TASS, the state news agency, reports that thirteen fatalities have already been reported. According to a video statement from the head of the regional administration Alexander Brechalovn, a security guard for the school was among that slain.

According to investigators, there were 21 injured people, including 14 youngsters, according to TASS.

The shooter committed suicide after the attack, according to TASS, and was reportedly sporting a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a helmet. Since no paperwork was discovered on the suspect, according to the state news agency, authorities are still trying to identify the guy they think was responsible for the school massacre.

In Russia, there have been at least two school shootings in the previous two years. Seven children were murdered at a school in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan Republic of Russia, in May 2021 by a shooter.

The incident on Monday happened at School 88 in Izhevsk, the administrative center of the Udmurtia region of Russia. Brechalovn said that it has subsequently been evacuated.

With a population of more than 600,000, Izhevsk ranks among the 20 largest cities in Russia. It was established in 1760 as a hamlet for steelworks and is now a significant industrial hub.

The AK-47 gun was invented in this city, and Mikhail Kalashnikov, the Soviet lieutenant general credited with its creation, lived there for a long time.

The Nutcracker and Swan Lake ballets were written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, who was born in the Udmurtia region.

