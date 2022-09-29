Russia will formally annex four more Ukrainian regions

Vladimir Putin of Russia will host a signing ceremony on Friday to formally annex four more regions of Ukraine following phony referendums that Ukraine and the West have denounced as a fraud.

Officials with Russian support had earlier claimed that the five-day exercise had almost 100% public support.

The eastern cities of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as the southern cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, both staged so-called elections.

Advertisement

Vladimir Putin of Russia will host a signing ceremony on Friday to formally annex four more regions of Ukraine following phony referendums that Ukraine and the West have denounced as a fraud.

Officials with Russian support had earlier claimed that the five-day exercise had almost 100% public support.

The eastern cities of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as the southern cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, both staged so-called elections.

At the Kremlin, the Russian president will deliver a significant speech.

The four areas have been proclaimed to be a part of Russia on billboards that have already been erected on a stage in Moscow’s Red Square. There were shades of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, which likewise happened after a sham referendum and was announced with a victory speech from the president on stage.

However, there was no independent oversight of the procedure, despite reports of the military accompanying election officials as they went door to the house.

Advertisement

Because of the referendums, the US has threatened to sanction Russia, and EU member states are preparing the eighth wave of penalties.

According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, individuals in the seized parts of Ukraine have been forced out of their homes and places of employment under threat of violence and occasionally at gunpoint. “Elections that are free and fair are the opposite of this. In addition, this dictated peace is the complete opposite of peace “She spoke.

Also Read Hurricane Ian crosses Florida, cities are inundated and without power Millions of people in Florida are without power due to one of...