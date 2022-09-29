Saudi Crown Prince gives official visit to Pakistan in this november

Saudi Arabia is anticipated around the middle of November this year.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) will travel to Pakistan soon

The leaders talked about crucial issues of shared interest including the flooding situation in Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia is anticipated around the middle of November this year because Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) will travel to Pakistan, according to the news.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, called the prince on a recent phone call during which they discussed his recent appointment. The leaders talked about crucial issues of shared interest including the flooding situation in Pakistan.

For the supply of relief supplies, an air bridge was created between Riyadh and Islamabad. According to highly placed diplomatic sources, the brotherly nations are negotiating the final date and other pertinent information through diplomatic channels.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s trip to Pakistan would be his first since the country’s new administration took office in April of this year. MBS will speak with the host country’s leadership about bilateral, regional, and global issues of significance to both parties.

According to the sources, the current government has made enormous efforts to mend the historic and close connections between the two fraternal countries that the PTI government under Imran Khan allegedly damaged.

On Tuesday in the Prime Minister’s House, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy had a significant meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman received the prime minister’s warm greetings. The Crown Prince and the prime minister recently spoke on the phone, and the prime minister recalled that they both expressed a willingness to further their bilateral cooperation in a number of different areas.

The prime minister emphasized the value of regular bilateral exchanges at various levels to maintain the rising trajectory in bilateral relations. The prime minister praised the King and the people of the Kingdom for their ardent support of the flood victims in Pakistan, particularly for providing relief aid via an air bridge between the two countries.

The ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, who personally visited the flood-affected districts, made a significant contribution to relief operations, which the prime minister also recognized. He was the first ambassador to visit directly the flood-affected districts in Pakistan, particularly the interior of Sindh where the situation was dire.

According to the sources, Ambassador Nawaf’s interest contributed to the recent strengthening of ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

