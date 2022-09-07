Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare accuses Australia of interfering

In response to Australia’s offer to assist fund an election he controversially wants to delay, the prime minister of the Solomon Islands has accused it of interfering.

Manasseh Sogavare wants to push back the vote, which is scheduled for mid-2023, by seven months.

The recent deterioration in relations between the two nations is a result of Mr. Sogavare’s government’s growing ties to China.

Critics accuse him of moving in an authoritarian direction with this request.

Australia claims that its help offer is not unique.

Australia frequently provides financial and logistical support to Pacific nations for elections, such as in the Solomon Islands’ prior elections.

But according to Mr. Sogavare, it was timed to affect how MPs voted on a bill to amend the constitution. The election could be postponed if the bill is approved.

“This is an assault on our parliamentary democracy and is a direct interference by a foreign government into our domestic affairs,” Mr. Sogavare said in a statement.

Elections are typically held every four years, but the administration is attempting to push back the next vote until late in 2023, following the nation’s hosting of the Pacific Games.

According to Mr. Sogavare, the country lacks the resources to hold both events at once.

The nation’s opposition has referred to the suggested delay as a “power grab” and requested Australia, the nation’s top aid contributor, for assistance.

Two times recently, including during the most recent election, protesters have demanded that Mr. Sogavare resign.

The controversial security agreement that the leader signed with China in April has put him under pressure.

He has frequently criticized nations for their responses to the pact, especially Australia, and has threatened to bar foreign media after “demeaning” coverage.

In the following weeks, Mr. Sogavare will travel to Australia to meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

