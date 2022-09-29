Stock markets rise after Bank of England’s commitment to buy £65 billion bond

Bank of England announced that it would purchase £65 billion worth of UK government bonds

Stock markets in Asia and the US have soared.

The declaration was made after the mini-budget on Friday caused chaos in the financial markets and caused the pound to fall.

The value of some government bonds, or “gilts,” declined as a result of investors’ demands for higher returns.

The government’s economic policies were defended by the new UK trade secretary Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday in New York.

Gains made earlier in the trading day, however, began to slow down as the day drew to a close. The benchmark Nikkei index of Japan finished the day up 0.9%, the ASX 200 of Australia was up 1.4%, and the Kospi of South Korea was only up less than 0.1%.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost some of its earlier gains and closed 0.8% down.

That comes after the major New York market indexes ended Wednesday’s trading day about 2% higher after snapping a six-day losing run.

After making significant gains on Wednesday on the Bank of England’s announcement regarding bond purchases, the pound was down by about 1% at or below $1.08.

After chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng outlined plans for tax cuts that would be paid for by borrowing in an effort to spur economic growth, the currency fell to a record low on Monday.

According to analysts, market volatility has decreased as a result of the Bank’s promise to purchase bonds at an “urgent pace” to assist restore “orderly market conditions.”

The BBC was told by Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager of Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney, that “the Bank of England’s intervention has encouraged market optimism.”

It contradicted the notion that the UK would experience a harsh landing and that its debt would grow out of control, she said.

Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong of the online trading platform IG claimed that the action had “given some much-needed relief to recent market worries.”

The UK’s secretary for international trade used her first trip to the US after taking the position to try to boost investor confidence in New York.

You would have heard by now that the Bank of England is acting quickly to promote stability, which is their duty, Ms. Badenoch added.

“And we must consider all of this in light of the fundamentals, which are that the UK economy is robust and that we have a plan, a growth plan, to reduce taxes, encourage enterprise, and reduce red tape for industry,” she continued.

