Storm Fiona smashes Canada, washing homes into the sea

After storm Fiona ravages the east coast, Canada braces itself for the long haul

After being swept out to sea in Newfoundland, one woman is missing.

After Storm Fiona pummelled Canada’s shore, power lines were destroyed and homes washed into the water. After being swept out to sea in Newfoundland, one woman is missing.

On Friday, Fiona’s classification was changed from hurricane to tropical storm. In Canada, such meteorological occurrences are uncommon, and the storm was “like nothing we’ve ever seen,” according to the police.

To aid in the cleanup effort, the military has traveled to Nova Scotia.

Massive flooding and gusts of up to 160 km/h (99 mph) occurred in portions of five provinces, and hundreds of thousands of people lost electricity.

The military will be sent to Nova Scotia, the prime minister announces, adding, “If there is anything the federal government can do to help, we will be there.”

He has said that in order to deal with the storm’s repercussions, he would no longer go to Japan to attend the burial of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

For the Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and New Brunswick as well as for a portion of Quebec, tropical storm warnings have been issued.

According to local writer Rene Roy, some residences and business buildings in Port aux Basques, a town of 4,067 people on the southwest corner of Newfoundland, were washed out to sea as a result of severe floods. A state of emergency is in effect in the area.

Mr. Roy said, “This is without a doubt the most horrific thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”

Many residences were still standing, he said, “Currently, the ocean is filled with debris, and there was an apartment complex that was completely destroyed. Streets on their whole have vanished.”

At least 20 homes had been lost, according to later confirmation from officials.

A woman was rescued after being “thrown into the water as her home collapsed,” according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

They claimed that although there had been other reports of a woman being pulled from her basement, the situation was still too risky to explore.

Electricity restoration might take days, according to power companies, since wind speeds are still too high to begin repairing downed power lines.

As storms typically lose intensity once they reach the cooler waters of the north and transform into post-tropical systems, severe hurricanes are uncommon in Canada.

Many people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are still without power or running water from Fiona’s devastation earlier this week.

Hurricane Ian increased as it traveled over the Caribbean on Saturday, posing a threat to Florida as well. It might make landfall as a major hurricane early next week in Florida.

