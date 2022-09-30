Suicide bombing attack at Kabul educational institute

A suicide bombing at an educational facility in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul resulted in the deaths of 19 persons

According to a Kabul police spokeswoman quoted by a news agency, a suicide bombing at an educational facility in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul resulted in the deaths of 19 persons and the injuries of 27 others.

According to initial estimates, at least 19 people were killed in the incident at the Kaj educational centre, according to Afghan media outlet Tolo News, which posted on Twitter. The Kabul Security Command’s spokesman, Khaled Zadran, was cited as claiming that the students came to the centre to pass the entrance exam.

According to a source story, Zadran claimed the assault happened at a school where an entrance exam was being given. Fridays are typically a day off for Afghan schools.

“Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,” he said, without specifying who they believed was behind the attack.

According to an anonymous hospital source who said there were 23 fatalities, the number of fatalities is sure to climb. A Taliban source said there were 33 fatalities.

Local resident Ghulam Sadiq told the source that he and his neighbours raced to the aid of the education centre after hearing a loud noise while at home and seeing smoke coming from it. Around 15 injured and 9 dead bodies were transported from the blast scene. In the classroom, other bodies were lying below chairs and tables, he claimed.

Many of the residents in the western region where the explosion took place are Hazara, an ethnic minority that has previously been the subject of attacks carried out by the militant group Islamic State among other groups.

