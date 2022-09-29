Advertisement
Sweden discovers a new leak in the Nord Stream gas pipeline

Sweden discovers a new leak in the Nord Stream gas pipeline

Sweden discovers a new leak in the Nord Stream gas pipeline

Sweden discovers a new leak in the Nord Stream

  • The fourth leak this week has been found.
  • This time in Sweden, in a significant undersea pipeline supplying Russian natural gas to the EU.
  • While blaming sabotage, the EU avoided specifically blaming Russia.
The fourth leak this week has been found, this time in Sweden, in a significant undersea pipeline supplying Russian natural gas to the EU.

This week, gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were discovered in Sweden and Denmark, raising the likelihood of an intentional attack.

While blaming sabotage, the EU avoided specifically blaming Russia.

Suggestions that Russia had attacked its own pipelines were brushed aside as “expected and dumb.”

Instead, the explosions took place in “zones controlled by American intelligence,” according to the foreign minister of the Kremlin.

The fourth breach on Nord Stream 2 was discovered, according to the Swedish coast guard, quite near to a previous, larger leak on Nord Stream 1.

In retribution for the West’s support for Ukraine, the EU has accused Russia of using gas supplies as a weapon against it on numerous occasions.

Without going into any detail, Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency, stated that it is “quite evident” who is responsible for the damage.

