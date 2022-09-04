Swedish and Finnish soldiers train with the British Army

As the crisis in Ukraine rages on, British soldiers have taken part in a military drill with the Swedish and Finnish armed services.

Exercise Vigilant Knife, according to the Ministry of Defense, will improve the combat efficiency of the armed forces of all three countries.

A mutual security agreement with Sweden and Finland was inked earlier this year by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Advertisement

As the crisis in Ukraine rages on, British soldiers have taken part in a military drill with the Swedish and Finnish armed services.

Exercise Vigilant Knife, according to the Ministry of Defense, will improve the combat efficiency of the armed forces of all three countries.

A mutual security agreement with Sweden and Finland was inked earlier this year by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ben Wallace, the UK’s secretary of defense, reaffirmed the UK’s support for the two countries’ application to join NATO.

“Whilst there is war in Europe, it is more important than ever to strengthen our international partnerships,” he said.

“We welcome Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO and will keep training as a group to be prepared to meet common security problems. ” In order to be effective on the battlefield alongside their Finnish and Swedish colleagues, UK personnel must enhance their knowledge of and experience with warfighting in cold weather circumstances. This is what Exercise Vigilant Knife provides.

Advertisement

Between Monday and Friday, the command-post exercise was held in northern Finland’s Rovaniemi and Rovajarvi.

In May, Mr. Johnson traveled to both Sweden and Finland to sign the agreements for shared security.

The agreements also stated that both Scandinavian nations would support the UK in times of need.

The pact will serve as the “basis of an escalation of our security and our defense connection in other respects as well,” according to the departing prime minister at the time.

In May, Sweden and Finland also submitted bids to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the alliance, described it as “a historic occasion, which we must seize.”

Advertisement

Also Read Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: main power line connection lost The UN nuclear watchdog: the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, which...