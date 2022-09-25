The Philippines evacuated as catastrophic super typhoon approached

Typhoon Noru is hitting the Polillo islands and moving westward toward the main island of Luzon, according to forecasters, with gusts of up to 240 km/h (150 mph).

A monster typhoon is currently battering the eastern islands of the Philippines, and much of the country is on high alert.

Typhoon Noru is hitting the Polillo islands and moving westward toward the main island of Luzon, according to forecasters, with gusts of up to 240 km/h (150 mph).

Landslides, flash floods, and hazardous storm surges could result from it, especially in the Philippine city of Manila. Residents of high-risk locations have been advised to leave.

In a 24-hour period, the storm’s speed rose by 90 km/h. Robb Gile, a weather forecaster, told news organization AFP that the increase in speed was “unusual.”

The highest warning level, wind signal five, has been issued by the Philippine weather office for Luzon, designating Noru as a super typhoon.

Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, head of the national police, advised citizens to heed evacuation orders.

Fishermen have been prohibited from going to sea in Quezon Province, which is east of Manila, and there have been reports of some regions being without power.

Ferry services and flights have been canceled.

According to Dick Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, thousands of volunteers are keeping an eye out for landslides that can impede rescue operations on slopes, bridges, and river levels.

According to him, information will be essential for getting support to the right places.

The Pacific Ocean archipelago of the Philippines, which has more than 7,000 islands, is extremely storm-prone.

Rescue responders described scenes of “total carnage” when Typhoon Rai slammed the nation in December 2021, killing an estimated 400 people.

