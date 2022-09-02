Advertisement
The Russian-controlled nuclear reactor still has UN inspectors on site

  • Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power facility in southern Ukraine by UN nuclear experts
  • Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the IAEA, claims that the organization will be present at the plant.
  • They intend to evaluate the facility’s condition and speak with Ukrainian employees who are under Russian supervision.
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, expressed hope that the inspectors would “make impartial judgments.”

Due to bombardment, the delegation’s attempts to get to the facility were delayed.

In recent weeks, there has been fighting near the complex, with Russia and Ukraine accusing one another of carrying out strikes.

