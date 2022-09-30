The US pledges to the Pacific Islands in an effort to compete with China

In response to concerns in Washington over the rise of Chinese influence, the US has signed a collaboration deal with island nations in the Pacific.

In response to concerns in Washington over the rise of Chinese influence, the US has signed a collaboration deal with island nations in the Pacific.

It also stated that it will recognize Niue and the Cook Islands as sovereign states and pledged $810 million (£725 million) in financial support.

The treaty was ratified by 14 countries, including the Solomon Islands, despite concerns that their leader would not.

As the Pacific’s entryway to Asia, the area is strategically significant.

Due to its geographic location and need for aid, particularly to help it cope with the effects of climate change, it has sparked a struggle for influence, with China eager to take the lead.

Beijing presented a comprehensive trade and security agreement with 10 regional nations in June. However, several of the countries opted not to sign, therefore it was abandoned.

The 11-point proclamation from Washington addresses everything from security to climate change. The arrangement was made in an “increasingly complicated geopolitical climate,” according to the White House.

During the two-day gathering, which marked the first time Pacific countries had been invited to Washington for an in-person summit, US President Joe Biden stated, “Quite frankly, the security of America and the globe depends on your security and the security of the Pacific Islands.”

A large portion of the new US financing is being provided as part of a 10-year plan to purify the South Pacific’s polluted waters.

According to the Lowy Institute, Beijing gave the region close to $1.5 billion in foreign aid between 2006 and 2017 through a combination of grants and loans.

US Vice President Kamala Harris stated earlier this year that the US would treble its assistance for Pacific Islands’ economic development and ocean resiliency.

