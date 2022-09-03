Trump investigation: FBI agents found dozens of empty folders marked as classified in Mar-a- Lago’s document

During a search of Donald Trump’s Florida home last month, FBI agents discovered dozens of empty folders labeled as classified, according to a court document.

During a search of Donald Trump’s Florida home last month, FBI agents discovered dozens of empty folders labeled as classified, according to a court document.

In the document, which was made available by a Florida court, the contents of 33 boxes that were retrieved from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence are listed.

Additionally, it demonstrates that top-secret documents were found in his home office.

Mr. Trump, who is under investigation for handling secret documents, says he did nothing wrong.

The document that was released on Friday revealed that dozens of files were discovered in Mr. Trump’s office, contrary to earlier court filings that stated the former president had classified records in storage rooms at Mar-a-Lago.

The following files were purportedly found in that room during the historic 8 August search: The FBI claims to have taken more than 11,000 official documents from the Palm Beach mansion.

All correspondence and emails from US presidents must be forwarded to the National Archives. When Mr. Trump left office in January 2021, the justice department began an investigation to see if he had unlawfully handled records by moving them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Trump and his attorneys refused to voluntarily turn over pertinent documents and “possibly obscured or deleted” evidence in an effort to thwart the inquiry.

These allegations have been rejected by Mr. Trump on the grounds that he had declassified the materials in his possession. He has also claimed that the documents were safely stored in a room at Mar-a-Lago.

However, according to the inventory that was released on Friday, FBI agents also removed empty folders marked with a classified flag and around 1,500 papers from his office.

The court document also supports earlier claims that several records were jumbled with personal items like clothing, books, and newspapers.

Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budowich claimed that the unsealed document demonstrated that the government’s efforts were “a SMASH AND GRAB” rather than “some surgical, restricted search and retrieval.”

