Truss says “I will take action in a week” in response to rising energy prices

One of them will be named the new Tory leader tomorrow and the new British prime minister on Tuesday.

Truss says she is aware that people are concerned about their energy prices and that if she is elected prime minister, she will “act immediately”

Every Sunday, Laura Kuenssberg conducts conversations with the largest figures in politics and other fields.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, who was recorded in Kyiv, is also on the program.

The panel includes former No. 10 staffer Cleo Watson, comedian Joe Lycett, and Labour front-runner Emily Thornberry.

Liz Truss remarked this morning in reference to the cost of living: “Inflation is predicted to peak, so we do know that inflation will come down.”

The Bank of England has stated that. When the entire effect of the most recent increases in energy prices reaches families, it anticipates inflation to reach 13.1% this winter.

The top, according to economists, could actually be considerably higher. According to US investment firm Citigroup, it would rise to 18%, which would be a record high for almost 50 years. It should be emphasized that while consultant firm EY-Parthenon also forecasts strong inflation, at 15.4%, Citi’s prognosis is on the more aggressive side.

