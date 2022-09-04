Two “Israel collaborators” are executed by Hamas in Gaza

According to the Hamas-run interior ministry, two Palestinian males who were allegedly working with Israel have been executed in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-run interior ministry, two Palestinian males who were allegedly working with Israel have been executed in the Gaza Strip.

The men were not identified in the statement; it only provided their initials and ages, but it claimed they had provided information that had resulted in the deaths of Palestinians. Three more people were put to death for the crime of murder.

Human rights organizations have previously denounced these executions by Hamas, the terrorist organization in charge of Gaza.

The most recent execution was in April 2017. Since taking over control of Gaza in 2007, the Hamas-led government has carried out at least 27 executions.

According to a statement from the interior ministry, the two individuals who were accused of spying for Israel were detained in 2009 and 2015 and “convicted by a court of treason and plotting with foreign parties.”

Because he was a police officer, one was shot by the firing squad and four others were hanged, it continued.

According to security sources who spoke to the media, one of those murdered was a Hamas policeman who, during a family argument last July, used his firearm to kill his father-in-law and a 13-year-old girl.

The incident provoked demonstrations in the Beit Lahia neighborhood, north of Gaza, during which homes and businesses were set on fire.

During the Middle East conflict of 1967, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip. It removed its troops and about 7,000 settlers in 2005.

