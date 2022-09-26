Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Typhoon Noru killed five rescuers after it hit the Philippines

Articles
  • A storm that left homes underwater and millions without electricity claimed the lives of five rescue personnel.
  • Typhoon Noru severely damaged the area, leaving some inhabitants stranded on their roofs
  • While others swam through water that was up to their chests in the trash in an effort to provide supplies.
In the Philippines, a storm that left homes underwater and millions without electricity claimed the lives of five rescue personnel.

They were operating in the San Miguel district, north of the Philippine capital of Manila, when sudden floods washed them away.

Typhoon Noru severely damaged the area, leaving some inhabitants stranded on their roofs while others swam through water that was up to their chests in the trash in an effort to provide supplies.

Over half of the country’s 110 million people reside on the island of Luzon, where the typhoon produced wind gusts of high to 240 km/h (149 mph).

Locally called Karding, the super typhoon Noru initially made landfall on Sunday at 20:20 local time (12:20 GMT). It should depart the Philippines by Monday night.

One man was observed in San Vincente, a community in San Miguel, trying in vain to wipe the water away from his door.

Another cried that the nation’s officials should “concentrate on climate change” while perched atop the rooftop of her home.

Water levels in the village are reportedly dropping after reaching their high at about 4:00 in the morning.

Officials had earlier issued warnings of “severe flooding” in parts of the nation’s capital, Manila, and more than 74,000 people had been evacuated from the path of the typhoon.

However, there haven’t been any reports of significant harm or widespread fatalities so far.

