Ukraine conflict: protests against the new draught in Dagestan, Russia  

In the most recent demonstrations against Moscow’s call-up of 300,000 military reservists, residents of Russia’s Dagestan area have fought with police.

Dagestan, a mostly Muslim region of Russia, has suffered more casualties from the war than any other province.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the partial mobilization of military reservists on Wednesday, more than 2,000 people have been detained at large demonstrations.

According to OVD-Info, a free and independent Russian human rights organization, over 100 individuals were detained during demonstrations in the regional capital Makhachkala.

It expressed alarm over reports of the “extremely severe detentions” in the province.

According to a recent estimate by the BBC’s Russian service, at least 301 Dagestani soldiers have perished, which is ten times more than in Moscow. The actual number is probably much greater.

The photographs of Dagestani protesters battling with police constituted a rare outbreak of violence against authorities, despite recent big protests taking place in major cities all around Russia, with more than 700 people being detained on Saturday alone.

In Makhachkala, demonstrators were seen assaulting police and other security personnel in dozens of social media videos. According to OVD-Info, the police used truncheons and stun guns on the masses.

In one video, a person being arrested by authorities headbutts a police officer before being physically assaulted by other staff members.

Another video showed a security guard running away from a sizable crowd of protesters, some of whom tried to grab him and trip him.

In another incident, a sizable group of ladies confronted a security guard at a recruiting facility and angrily denounced the conflict in Ukraine, with one of the women informing the guard that “Russia is on the soil of another country.”

The ladies yelled, “Why are you stealing our children?” “One who was assaulted? Was Russia attacked? They did not approach us. We launched an attack on Ukraine. Ukraine has been harmed by Russia. The war must end!”

Locals in the village of Endirey reportedly barricaded a federal highway in an effort to prevent security personnel trying to impose the draught from entering the area, according to OVD-Info.

The video that the group was able to collect showed police trying to disperse the demonstration while people blocked the road with their vehicles.

Dagestan’s Governor Sergei Melikov acknowledged on Sunday that “mistakes had been committed” during mobilization in an effort to calm the outburst of rage.

The president’s conditions must be scrupulously followed for any partial mobilization, Mr. Melikov stated on Telegram. “I have already discussed this, but I will reiterate it.

Numerous young Russian males have also attempted to leave the nation by crossing the border into Georgia and Finland, which are nearby.

Additionally, there have been reports from all throughout the nation claiming that local recruitment authorities have told a large number of people who are not eligible for the draught to report for service.

