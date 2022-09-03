Ukraine conflict: Russia will keep a vital gas route to the EU shut

The gas pipeline from Russia to Germany won’t resume on Saturday as scheduled.

According to national energy company Gazprom, the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany won’t resume on Saturday as scheduled.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be permanently shut down after the company claimed to have discovered an oil leak in one of its turbines.

For the previous three days, the pipeline has been closed for what Gazprom has referred to as maintenance work.

The announcement comes as concerns about European households’ ability to pay for heating this winter are mounting.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices have increased sharply, and dwindling supplies could cause prices to rise even more.

In an effort to limit Moscow’s capacity to finance the conflict, Europe is making an effort to wean itself from Russian energy, but the change may not happen soon enough.

Charles Michel, the president of the EU Council, said the Russian action was “unfortunately no surprise.”

“The EU’s determination will not be altered by the use of gas as a weapon. Our progress toward energy independence will be accelerated. Protecting our countrymen and promoting Ukraine’s freedom are our obligations “Tweeted he.

Moscow denies exploiting the availability of energy as a tool for economic warfare in retribution for Western sanctions put in place after Russia’s incursion.

The sanctions have been cited as the reason routine maintenance on Nord Stream 1 has been delayed, but the EU claims this is only an excuse.

The Bundesnetzagentur, Germany’s network regulator, claimed that the nation was now better prepared for the interruption of Russian gas supply, although it urged individuals and businesses to reduce use.

Shortly after the G7 countries decided to cap the price of Russian oil in favor of Ukraine, Gazprom made its announcement.

EU told to prepare for Russian gas shut-off

Cold showers as German city turns off the gas

The G7 (Group of Seven) consists of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

By introducing a price cap, they are allowing countries who agree to the policy to only buy Russian oil and petroleum products that are shipped by sea and are being sold at or below the price cap.

Russia, however, asserts that it would not export to nations who adhere to the restriction.

The gas pipeline, which runs from the coast of Russia near St. Petersburg to northeastern Germany, has a daily capacity of 170 million cubic metres.

