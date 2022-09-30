Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia was hit by rockets, numerous people have died

Local authorities report that a Russian missile attack on a relief convoy in south Ukraine resulted in at least 23 deaths and several injuries.

Local authorities report that a Russian missile attack on a relief convoy in south Ukraine resulted in at least 23 deaths and several injuries.

In the city of Zaporizhzhia, a sizable crater next to a line of automobiles bears witness to the attack’s brutality. Windscreens and windows have been broken.

One horrified victim reported hearing at least three explosions to the media.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, called Russia a “state terrorist” in response to the incident that occurred early on Friday morning on the outskirts of the regional capital of the Zaporizhzhia region.

He said that Russia fired 16 rockets at the city and threatened to hold those responsible accountable for “every lost Ukrainian life.”

The incident was attributed to Ukraine by a local official who had been appointed by Russia.

People were getting ready to travel to the area that was under Russian occupation to pick up their families and bring humanitarian aid when the convoy was attacked.

Tears and hopelessness as the threat of annexation by Russia grows

The BBC spoke with Kateryna Holoborod, who was sitting in her suitcase and in shock close to the missile’s impact site.

‘To join a column moving toward Kherson, we came in a line,’ “She spoke.

“We exited to check our position in the line. Then, behind the waggons, the first rocket exploded.

“We sank to the floor. The second one then struck in the middle of the line. Glass was everywhere, and people were fleeing and shouting. I don’t have many memories. It was absolutely scary. I then went up to investigate the incident and assist the injured. When the third explosion occurred, I made an effort to assist a young man who was hurt.

