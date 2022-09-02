Ukrainian nuclear facility owned by Russia is inspected by the UN

Nuclear specialists have conducted inspection

Russia and Ukraine both accused each other of attempting to derail the mission.

Russia takes over shortly

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated that the “plant and physical integrity of the facility” had been “violated multiple times.”

After a perilous journey hampered by bombardment, the inspectors were escorted to the factory by Russian soldiers.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in southern Ukraine is Europe’s largest. Russia took it shortly after invading Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian personnel who continue to work at the facility claim that Russian troops have used it as a military base and that they are being detained at gunpoint.

“We have no plans to leave. The IAEA has arrived at the plant and will not be relocating; it will remain in place “Mr Grossi stated after crossing back into Ukrainian territory.

However, he did not say how many individuals would be staying or for how long.

Russia’s Interfax news agency stated that eight to twelve inspectors will remain, but Ukraine’s national nuclear corporation Energoatom said five would remain.

During his nightly speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the inspectors would “draw objective conclusions,” but bemoaned the delegation’s lack of international media.

“We have clear proof that Russia engaged in a number of unscrupulous actions in order to deceive the mission,” he added. “The occupants compelled people to lie to IAEA officials – to pass over certain papers, sign something, say something.”

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff accused Russia of attempting to “wreck” the mission by bombarding the nearby village of Enerhodar and the plant.

Andriy Yermak posted on Telegram, “Criminals must be stopped,” accusing Russia of acting like a “terrorist state.”

