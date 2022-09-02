Advertisement
UN report accusing China of “serious human rights violations”

Articles
  • The report’s conclusions have been disregarded by China, which claims they were created to “serve political interests” and are based on misinformation.
  • What do Uyghurs believe
  • Many people throughout the world are outraged by a UN report
What do Uyghurs believe, though?

Everyone we spoke with expressed happiness that the report had been released, as they had worried it would not due to delays.

The report was the “basic least” that could be expected from the international community, they emphasised, and this was just the beginning.

When the study was made public, Mehray Mezensof, a Uyghur lady from Melbourne, Australia, had a “great pang of relief.”

Genocide wasn’t mentioned in the study, she said. “I feel the Chinese government is perpetrating genocide against my group. That is exactly what is occurring,” the speaker said.

She added: “The UN’s publication of this report took a very long time. Five years is a long time, particularly for someone who is suffering like me. It is difficult to let even a day or an hour pass.”

Ms. Mahmut urged UK corporate and government leaders to impose penalties and pull products created using Uyghur forced labour out of the supply chain.

She stated, “The world community and nations cannot overlook this any longer. “If they do nothing, that would be intentional complicity,”

Nury Turkel, a Uyghur lawyer working in the US and head of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Mr Abdurehim now lives in Australia, and has not had any communication with his family for five years.

He feels like a “dead person walking” without his family. “All I do is constantly think about how I can reach my family, how I can advocate for the release of my wife, and the reunion of my family,” he said.

Also Read

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan
UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

The Taliban have been accused of carrying out extrajudicial executions, torturing prisoners...

