The US State Department has supported a potential $1.1 billion offer of military gear to Taiwan, including 60 enemy of boat rockets and 100 aerial rockets, with China taking steps to take countermeasures.

The Pentagon declared the bundle on Friday following China’s forceful military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most elevated positioning US official to venture out to Taipei in years.

The sale incorporates Sidewinder rockets, which can be utilized for aerial and surface-assault missions, at an expense of some $85.6 million, Harpoon hostile to transport rockets at an expected $355 million expense and backing for Taiwan’s observation radar program for an expected $665.4 million, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in a statement the possible arms sale “severely jeopardises China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

“China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation,” he said.

President Joe Biden’s organization said the bundle has been getting looked at for quite a while and was created in meeting with Taiwan and US legislators.

“As the PRC continues to increase pressure on Taiwan – including through heightened military air and maritime presence around Taiwan – and engages in attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we’re providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities,” Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said in a statement.

