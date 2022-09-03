US permits $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, upsetting China

It comes after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, made Taipei her first official US visit in 25 years last month.

The Chinese embassy in Washington warned the US to renounce the pact or suffer “counter-measures.”

A $655 million radar warning system and 60 Harpoon missiles that can sink ships are included in the agreement.

The US’s decision to give Taiwan weapons worth $1.1 billion (£955 million) has angered China. An anti-ship and anti-air missile tracking radar system is included in the proposed agreement.

The Chinese embassy in Washington warned the US to renounce the pact or suffer “counter-measures.” According to spokeswoman Liu Pengyu, the pact “seriously jeopardizes” ties between Washington and Beijing.

In light of how the situation develops, he stated, “China will persistently adopt legal and necessary countermeasures.”

Beijing wants to use force, if necessary, to annex the independent island to the mainland because it is a part of its territory.

It began major military exercises near Taiwan last month after the American team’s visit.

The Friday agreement over the sale of US weapons still needs a vote from the US Congress, which is strongly pro-Taiwan.

It includes $85.6 million, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, for Sidewinder surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles.

The agreement is “important for Taiwan’s security,” according to a Department of State official, who also urged Beijing to “stop its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in genuine engagement.”

According to the spokeswoman, “These proposed sales are regular situations to support Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to retain a credible defense capability.”

China and Taiwan: A really simple guide

According to the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the Pentagon established a task force last month to facilitate the sale of American weapons to international partners.

US lawmakers claim that Taiwan has not carried out directives it made in the past. According to Defense News, Harpoon and Stinger missiles are in the backlog but were actually shipped to Ukraine.

The Biden administration said that billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods that were implemented during the Trump administration will remain in place for the time being, which is expected to enrage Beijing.

According to the US Trade Representative’s office, petitions from businesses and other interested parties to maintain the 2018–19 duties have been received.

In order to reduce inflation, US officials have been debating rescinding the tariffs.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict with Russia, President Joe Biden requested $13.7 billion in emergency financing from Congress for Ukraine.

Last Monday, the Pentagon reported that the US had already given Ukraine $13 billion in total military aid.

