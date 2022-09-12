Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine retook 6,000 sq km of territory this month

Volodymyr Zelensky says his troops have already liberated 6,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has reported retaking dozens of places, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk, and Balakliya.

According to reports, Ukraine has taken countermeasures to take tides in its favour.

Advertisement

In a counteroffensive last month, Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, reclaimed 6,000 square kilometres (2,320 square miles) of Russian land.

“Since the start of September, our soldiers have already liberated 6,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and we are moving further,” Zelensky said in his daily address.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, where it launched a swift counteroffensive, Ukraine has reported retaking dozens of places, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk, and Balakliya.

In the southern Kherson region, where the Ukrainian army earlier on Monday claimed to have retaken 500 square kilometres, it has also claimed substantial successes.

According to the American think tank Institute for the Study of War, “Ukraine has turned the tide in its favour, but the current counter-offensive will not end the war.”

Also Read World nearly faced prospect of radiation disaster: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fires cut Zaporizhzhia off from the national grid for the first time...