Women take headscarves off in protest for Mahsa Amini

According to reports, several of the attendees of the event took off their hijabs in opposition to the need that they do so.

Funeral goers shouted “death to the tyrant,” and films subsequently showed police opening fire on a gathering.

The funeral was held in Saqez, Ms. Amini’s hometown in Kurdistan’s western region.

Locals gathered quite early in the morning, as shown in footage posted on social media, to stop Iranian security officers from sneaking past the gravesite to escape protests.

Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police over forced hijab rules, was buried in her hometown of Saqqez, Kurdistan province, today. Her funeral turned into a scene of large protests, violently confronted by security forces. pic.twitter.com/DqVjbSjIhE — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 17, 2022

Protests took place at the funeral of a lady who died after being detained by Iran's moral police. Mahsa Amini, 22, died on Friday, just days after Tehran police fiercely refuted eyewitness accounts of torture in a police vehicle.

