Women take headscarves off in protest for Mahsa Amini

Articles
  • According to reports, several of the attendees of the event took off their hijabs in opposition to the need that they do so.
  • Funeral goers shouted “death to the tyrant,” and films subsequently showed police opening fire on a gathering.
  • The funeral was held in Saqez, Ms. Amini’s hometown in Kurdistan’s western region.
According to reports, several of the attendees of the event took off their hijabs in opposition to the need that they do so. Funeral goers shouted “death to the tyrant,” and films subsequently showed police opening fire on a gathering. The funeral was held in Saqez, Ms. Amini’s hometown in Kurdistan’s western region.

Locals gathered quite early in the morning, as shown in footage posted on social media, to stop Iranian security officers from sneaking past the gravesite to escape protests.

