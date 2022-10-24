China’s President Xi Jinping waves during the introduction of members of the Chinese Communist Party’s new Politburo Standing Committee, the nation’s top decision-making body, to the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2022. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

China’s Xi clinches third term, packs leadership team with loyalists

It was a delegated second for Xi Jinping when he ventured onto an honorary pathway stage on Sunday to start his standard breaking third term as China’s Supreme Leader

Xi, 69, has risen up out of the decision Communist Party’s five-yearly congress with more power than any other time, stacking his party’s top levels with long-lasting proteges and steadfast partners.

That faithful inward circle has reinforced Xi’s hang on power – as well as fixed his grasp over China’s future. To a degree concealed in many years, the country’s direction is molded by the vision and aspiration of one man, with negligible space for disagreement or recalibration at the party’s peak of force.

According to Xi, China is nearer than at any other time to accomplishing its fantasy of “public revival” and recovering its legitimate spot on the planet. Yet, the way forward is likewise plagued with “high winds, choppy waters, or even dangerous storms” – a dull admonition Xi made at both the beginning and the week’s end long congress.

The developing difficulties have originated from “a horrid and complex global circumstance,” with “outside endeavors to smother and contain China” taking steps to “heighten whenever,” as per Xi’s work report to the congress.

Eyewitnesses say Xi’s response to that obscuring viewpoint is to increase the furious protection of China’s public advantages and protection from every apparent danger.

“Xi is likely to tightly control and be involved in all major foreign policy decisions. His packing of the top Chinese leadership with loyalists will allow him to better control and exert influence,” said Bonny Lin, director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) China Power Project.

What he decides to do – and how he goes about doing it – will have a profound impact on the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was quick to congratulate Xi. “On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term,” the premier said on Twitter:

“It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.”

President Arif Alvi’s felicitations followed. “He is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China,” he tweeted: “I extend heartiest congratulations to H.E. Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary, and my best wishes for his health and happiness. He is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China”.

