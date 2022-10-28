Superman and his girlfriend’s sweetness may have stolen the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso made their NYC debut Thursday.

Red carpet.

Advertisement

Superman and his girlfriend’s sweetness may have stolen the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso made their NYC debut Thursday. Red carpet.

This week, Cavill said he’ll return as Superman, although he strolled with Viscuso without kryptonite a year and a half after they went public.

Grey pinstriped suit and scarlet tie for the 39-year-old actor.

Viscuso wore a cream dress, black belt, and heels. He resembled Sherlock Holmes and Clark Kent.

Vertigo Entertainment TV VP Viscuso worked on Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel and Enola Holmes.

Advertisement

In the sequel to Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown’s character Enola and Henry Cavill’s Sherlock team up again. Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, and Susan Wokoma also return. Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Thewlis, who played Snape in Harry Potter, join the cast.

A logline for the movie says, “Now that Enola Holmes is a detective-for-hire like her famous brother, she takes on her first official case to find a missing girl. At the same time, the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that needs the help of friends—and Sherlock himself—to solve.”

In April 2021, Cavill called his girlfriend “beautiful and clever” in a chess shot on Instagram.

In May, the Justice League star posted a video and photos of a home-cooked 39th-birthday meal, hinting that the duo is still strong.

“Thanks for birthday wishes. Natalie, my sous chef, and I prepared at home this weekend to celebrate “captioned. “Wine was likely drunk with said foods.”

Also Read

Advertisement

Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso