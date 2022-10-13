Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
India: Supreme court judges conflict on wearing hijab in schools

India: Supreme court judges conflict on wearing hijab in schools

Articles
Advertisement
India: Supreme court judges conflict on wearing hijab in schools

Supreme court judges conflict on wearing hijab

Advertisement
  • Due to conflicting opinions from two judges.
  • India’s Supreme Court has been unable to rule on whether Muslim students may wear the hijab in classrooms and colleges

Due to conflicting opinions from two judges, India’s Supreme Court has been unable to rule on whether Muslim students may wear the hijab in classrooms and colleges.

Advertisement

One judge upheld a March ruling from the Karnataka high court that the headscarf was not “essential” to Islam.

The other claimed that wearing the hijab was a personal choice and that the ruling by the top court was incorrect. The decision was anticipated to put an end to a divisive, 10-month debate in India.

The discussion over the hijab will, however, continue as a result of Thursday’s event, as the justices have asked the chief justice of India to recommend the matter to a larger court after they were unable to reach a consensus.

It was widely anticipated that Justice Hemant Gupta, who presided over the two-judge panel, would maintain the high court’s verdict. He had said to a lawyer who was arguing for the freedom to wear the hijab that “you can’t push it to illogical ends” and questioned him if the “right to dress will encompass the right to undress likewise” during the hearing.

But the second judge, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, stated in his ruling that the high court erred by focusing on whether or not wearing the hijab was a necessary religious practice and that it was “ultimately a question of choice – nothing more and nothing less.”
Six Muslim girls were denied the right to wear the hijab in class at a government college in the Udupi region at the beginning of the year, which sparked the controversy.

Advertisement

The students could still wear the hijab outside of class, according to the college, which claimed it had only ordered them to do so inside. However, the females argued that since they had “a few male lecturers,” they should also be permitted to cover their hair in class. They were dressed in the college uniform of a loose tunic with pants and a shawl.

Teenage protesters against the ban began to show up at colleges wearing saffron scarves—the color associated with Hinduism—and right-wing organizations on both sides started making offensive remarks. Other states also saw demonstrations by saffron-clad Hindu students. The Karnataka government temporarily closed all high schools and institutions out of concern for violence.

The prohibition was then challenged in court by Muslim women demonstrators who said it was discriminatory and violated their freedom of speech and religion. They asserted that their right to wear whatever they liked and their obligation to cover their heads were protected by the Indian constitution.

The government challenged their assertion that the headscarf was fundamental to their religion and asserted that the state had the power to establish requirements for school and college uniforms.

The trial court decided that the government had the power to require students to wear uniforms and prohibited girls wearing hijabs from entering classrooms.

Also Read

China Covid: Beijing hit by restrictions before Congress
China Covid: Beijing hit by restrictions before Congress

As Beijing is subject to rigorous security measures and COVID limitations in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the India News, International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
European Commission president claims Western allies need to
European Commission president claims Western allies need to "step up" their military
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story