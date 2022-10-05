Iran protests: Students complaints to the paramilitary speaker

A recent online video purports to show schoolgirls jeering at a member of Iran’s dreaded paramilitary Basij force after nationwide anti-government demonstrations moved to the classroom.

When the man was asked to address them, the teenagers waved their headscarves in the air and yelled, “Get lost, Basiji.”

The protests started by the death of a young woman while in detention have been put down thanks in part to the Basij’s assistance.

In other videos shared on social media, a man can be heard shouting “death to the dictator” as a group of girls cross the street in Sanandaj, a city in the northwest, and an old woman can be seen cheering as schoolgirls in revealing clothing chant “freedom, freedom, freedom” at a street protest.

And in a fifth video, purportedly shot in Karaj, students can be seen yelling and fleeing from a man riding a motorcycle along a sidewalk while wearing plain clothes and is presumed to be a member of the security forces.

Mahsa Amini, 22, who was imprisoned by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating the tight legislation mandating women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf, died shortly after going into a coma. Mahsa’s death set off the uproar. A week later, in the hospital, she passed away.

Her family claims that police beat her in the head with a baton and struck her in the head with a car. She was not mistreated, according to the police, who also claimed she had a heart attack.

The first demonstrations started in Ms. Amini’s native northwest Iran, and they quickly expanded to the rest of the nation.

Although young women have been at the heart of the unrest, schoolgirl participation in big numbers in public did not start until Monday.

