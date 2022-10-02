 Kwarteng responds to Mirror’s incorrect image, saying “That isn’t me.”

The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was mistaken for another man in an online store, for which The Mirror newspaper has apologized for a “grave blunder.”

The Mirror promised to “double our efforts” in the fight against racism.

On the Mirror website, link advertising stories for Black History Month had the incorrect image underneath it.

A screenshot of the article about him that incorrectly featured a photo of another man outside the Treasury building was used by Mr. Kwarteng to criticize the publication on Twitter.

The chancellor tweeted, “That isn’t me. The Mirror promised to “double our efforts” in the fight against racism.

Instead of Kwasi Kwarteng, the president of international for Bank of America, Bernard Mensah was depicted in the title, “Kwasi Kwarteng claims he had to do something different after causing budget havoc.”

Mr. Mensah had attended the chancellor’s meeting with US bank representatives on Wednesday at the Treasury.

In a tweet, The Mirror said: “This morning, an image in a piece about Kwasi Kwarteng was captioned incorrectly on the Mirror website. We sincerely apologize to Mr. Kwarteng and all of our readers for this unfortunate mistake. The Mirror has a long history of fighting racism, and we’re going to further up our efforts in this area.

“Good to see the Daily Mirror kicking off its coverage of Black History Month with this they-all-look-the-same-don’t-they clanger,” remarked Ben Obese-Jetty, chairman of the Conservative party in Hornsey and Wood Green.

“You’d think that most people in the press would know what Kwasi Kwarteng looked like given the coverage he’s received this week,”

Another user wrote on Twitter: “Bad from the Mirror, but they fixed their mistake almost two hours before Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted about it. “Now ask him a question on the economy and he’ll go into hiding again. When Mr. Kwarteng assumed his position as chancellor last month, he became the country’s first black chancellor.

