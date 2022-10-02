Palestinian deaths toll increased over 100 people died in the West Bank this year

It indicates that this year is now likely to surpass 2015 as the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank.

Most of them were killed by gunfire by Israeli security personnel, and a few others by armed Israeli citizens.

The statistics show that roughly a fifth of the Palestinians slain were youngsters, with the youngest being 14 years old, while human rights organizations voice growing anxiety.

According to data collated by the BBC, at least 100 Palestinians have died in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year amid a sharp rise in Israeli military incursions.

The figure increased after a week in which Israeli soldiers allegedly fired an anti-tank missile at a Jenin home, killing a wanted shooter and three other people, while an 18-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday in East Jerusalem.

One guy was killed during an arrest raid carried out by Palestinian security forces, and in a limited number of incidents, it is unclear if the gunfire was fired by Israeli or Palestinian troops.

In the meantime, the US demanded a probe this week after a seven-year-old child died of what seemed to be heart failure after the Israeli military arrived at the family’s home following accusations that his brothers had thrown stones. According to the army, a preliminary investigation revealed no link between the search and the boy’s passing.

On the list of those killed are gunmen from terrorist organizations, youths and young men who were allegedly throwing petrol bombs or stones, unarmed bystanders and citizens, protestors, and others who were allegedly wielding knives or other weapons against Israeli forces or civilians.

Along with the greatest wave of anti-Israeli violence in years, Palestinian leaders have accused Israel of conducting “field killings.”

After a wave of violent attacks by Arab Israelis and Palestinians in the spring that left 16 Israelis and two foreigners dead, the Israeli army began conducting nighttime raids in the West Bank as part of a bold counterterrorism strategy, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli military has been accused of regularly using excessive force and collective punishment, and the security forces of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) have been losing control to armed groups whose firepower has increased to levels unheard of in years. Their rapid pace has stoked fears of a much wider flare-up.

In densely populated regions of Jenin and Nablus, the raids frequently lead to gunfights with young, freshly equipped militants.

Officials from Israel and Palestine place the blame for the security breakdown in the northern West Bank on the other.

