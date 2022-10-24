Philippines: Student ‘anti-cheating’ exam hats go viral

A student at a college in Legazpi City wears a bizarre mask to prevent himself from looking at his classmates’ paper. Facebook/Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

Pictures of students wearing supposed “anti-cheating caps” during school tests have circulated around the web and social media in the Philippines, igniting entertainment.

Students at one school in Legazpi City were approached to wear headgear that would forestall them looking at others’ papers.

Many answered by making custom made contraptions out of cardboard, egg boxes and other reused materials.

Their tutor reported she had been searching for a “fun way” to guarantee “respectability and trustworthiness” in her classes.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at Bicol University College of Engineering, said the thought had been “truly compelling”.

It was executed for ongoing mid-term tests, which were sat by many understudies at the school in the third seven day stretch of October.

Prof Mandane-Ortiz said her underlying solicitation had been for understudies to make a “straightforward” plan out of paper.

She was roused by a procedure supposedly utilized in Thailand a few years beforehand.

In 2013, a picture became a web sensation seeming to show a room of college understudies in Bangkok stepping through exam papers while wearing “ear folds” – pieces of paper adhered to one or the other side of their head to darken their vision.

Prof Mandane-Ortiz said her architects in-preparing took the thought and went for it – at times developing complex headgear in “only five minutes” with any garbage they tracked down lying around.

Others wore caps, head protectors or Halloween veils to satisfy the brief.

A line of the teacher’s Facebook posts – showing the young people wearing their intricate manifestations – gathered a great many preferences very quickly, and pulled in inclusion from Filipino news sources.

They likewise supposedly propelled schools and colleges in different pieces of the country to urge their own understudies to assemble against cheating headwear.

Prof Mandane-Ortiz said her tutees performed better this year, having been propelled by the severe assessment conditions to concentrate on extra hard.

Large numbers of them completed their tests early, she added – and no one was found bamboozling this year.

