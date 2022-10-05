Russia asserts that it will reclaim annexations despite retreating

According to Russia, territories of annexation that were lost to a Ukrainian advance would be reclaimed.

According to Russia, territories of annexation that were lost to a Ukrainian advance would be reclaimed. “They will stay with Russia forever, and they will be brought back,” a Kremlin spokesman declared.

In violation of international law, President Putin has signed laws that formalize annexation.

According to Ukraine, its forces have made progress in four areas: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, his forces are advancing quickly, particularly in Kherson.

The ninth package of sanctions against Russia is about to be signed by the EU.

