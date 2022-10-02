Russia withdrawn its troops from the strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman

Russia has pulled out of the vital Ukrainian town of Lyman, which is considered as a major setback for its eastern war.

Strategically speaking, Lyman’s recapture is important for Ukraine.

Russia has pulled out of the vital Ukrainian town of Lyman, which is considered as a major setback for its eastern war.

According to Russia’s defense ministry, the retreat was prompted by worries that the town would be surrounded by hundreds of soldiers. Strategically speaking, Lyman’s recapture is important for Ukraine.

Russian forces had utilized the town as a supplies hub, and it might now offer Ukrainian forces access to more of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

On the outskirts of the town, soldiers from Ukraine were captured on camera raising their flag.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his nightly video address that fighting was still taking place in Lyman despite the blue and yellow flags once more flying there. He made no further mention, though.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the hardline friend of Moscow and leader of the Chechen nation, said in response to the defeat on the battlefield that Russia should think about utilizing low-yield nuclear weapons.

Lyman currently resides in Donetsk, one of the four Ukrainian districts that Russia said it will take on Friday. The action has been criticized by Ukraine and its Western supporters as an illegitimate territorial grab.

After days of fierce battle, a defense minister’s advisor for Ukraine told the news that recent gains near Lyman were a “major success.”

Yurik Sak claimed that Russian forces had the option to give up and that they would receive better treatment as prisoners of war than from the Russian military hierarchy.

Using the town’s former Soviet name of Krasnyi (Red) Lyman, the Kremlin announced shortly after that it was removing its troops from the area, recognizing that the Ukrainians had “major superiority in forces” there.

According to military analysts, Kyiv presently has the upper hand in the conflict and has vowed to press on with a counteroffensive to retake all occupied areas.

Mr. Zelensky claimed in a speech on Friday that efforts to “liberate our entire territory” would serve as evidence that international law could not be broken.

