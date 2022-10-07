Thailand attack: People are full of pain & anger.

Duangphan Patphaothanun is pacing in front of a daycare centre while carrying a backpack filled with toys.

One of the 23 children killed on Thursday in a gun and knife attack at a daycare centre.

The 64-year-old grandma is eager to see her grandson so she can bury him with his prized possessions, which include a giant plastic dinosaur in a bag.

The 64-year-old grandma is eager to see her grandson so she can bury him with his prized possessions, which include a giant plastic dinosaur in a bag.

One of the 23 children killed on Thursday in a gun and knife attack at a daycare centre in Thailand’s northeast is three-year-old Pattarawut.

At least 37 people were killed after a former policeman attacked the building and murdered children as young as two while they slept.

Normally, around 90 kids attend the centre, but on Thursday, just 24 of them were there due to bad weather and a bus breakdown. One youngster is still alive.

Police said that the attacker, a 34-year-old local man by the name of Panya Kamrab, killed his wife and his step-son before turning the gun on himself following a manhunt. His stepson used to go to the center, but it had been a month since he had.

Nipha Lawongsechaison, a 46-year-old grandmother, claims to have lost both a grandson and a granddaughter in the attack.

She says, “I am filled with such pain… [and] rage because I can’t do anything.”

She is not alone in this. Others claim to be overcome with loss and unsolved questions.

“Why did he choose to vent on the kids? Why would you kill them if nothing was done to him? “says Naliwan Dungkhet, 27, whose nephew Captain, 2, also perished in the attack. He was only one month away from turning three.

Komsan Norraburh was one of the mourners. The perpetrator who killed her and Norraburh’s three-year-old son, Worraphat, was married by his ex-wife.

“When my friend urged me to check the news, I was in the factory. No one picked up when I called to check on my ex-wife and son “stated he. “He was a decent young man who enjoyed talking a lot. I can’t wait to pick up his body and say goodbye to him.”

Many of the relatives claimed that they had congregated at the police station on Thursday while others waited outside the daycare center until far into the night.

They would soon be met by the sight of rows of pink and white coffins with gold trim holding the children’s bodies that had been taken to a morgue in an Udon Thani hospital.

According to police, the armed assailant entered the premises on Thursday shortly after noon, firing his way past a teacher and parent outside. When he barged in, one of the teachers immediately recognized him.

According to witnesses, he opened fire on staff members first, killing a teacher who was eight months pregnant, before pushing his way past guardians and into a room where kids were taking naps. The majority of his victims were then stabbed before he fled.

When police arrived at the nursery, they found both adult and kid bodies lying both inside and outside the structure.

The morning of the incident, Kamrab was arraigned on charges including the use and potential sale of methamphetamine. He was supposed to hear the verdict on Friday.

Even though Thailand has a relatively high incidence of gun ownership, mass shootings are uncommon there.

In the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, a soldier killed 29 people and injured many more. The attack on Thursday happened less than a month after an army soldier in Bangkok fatally shot two of his fellow officers.

