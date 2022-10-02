Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Truss says that “we have laid the ground better on tax cut”

Truss says that “we have laid the ground better on tax cut”

Articles
Advertisement
Truss says that “we have laid the ground better on tax cut”

Truss statement

Advertisement
  • Laura Kuenssberg is informed by Prime Minister Liz Truss
  • She supports the measures made public on September 23.
  • The PM claims she did not bring up the contentious decision to eliminate the 45-piase top tax rate with her entire cabinet.
Advertisement

Laura Kuenssberg is informed by Prime Minister Liz Truss that she supports the measures made public on September 23.

She acknowledges that before announcing its plan to lower taxes, the government could have “laid the ground better.”

The PM claims she did not bring up the contentious decision to eliminate the 45-piase top tax rate with her entire cabinet.

The prime minister claims that increasing public borrowing was necessary in order to assist individuals with their energy expenses.

Some of the PM’s remarks, according to Labour’s Rachel Reeves, were “very alarming,” and she criticizes the “mad experiment” with the economy.

The Conservative Party gathers this week amidst the economic repercussions of the government’s decision to borrow money to pay for tax cuts

Advertisement

Also Read

 Kwarteng responds to Mirror’s incorrect image, saying “That isn’t me.”
 Kwarteng responds to Mirror’s incorrect image, saying “That isn’t me.”

The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was mistaken for another man in an online...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story