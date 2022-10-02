Truss says that “we have laid the ground better on tax cut”

Laura Kuenssberg is informed by Prime Minister Liz Truss

She supports the measures made public on September 23.

The PM claims she did not bring up the contentious decision to eliminate the 45-piase top tax rate with her entire cabinet.

She acknowledges that before announcing its plan to lower taxes, the government could have “laid the ground better.”

The prime minister claims that increasing public borrowing was necessary in order to assist individuals with their energy expenses.

Some of the PM’s remarks, according to Labour’s Rachel Reeves, were “very alarming,” and she criticizes the “mad experiment” with the economy.

The Conservative Party gathers this week amidst the economic repercussions of the government’s decision to borrow money to pay for tax cuts

