The US and the UK have given a distinct admonition over the gamble of fear assaults in Nigeria, with the US consulate in Abuja telling individuals to “avoid all non-essential travel or movement”.
The US embassy said there was a long list of potential targets, including: “Government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations”.
The US likewise said Abuja is at unique gamble of being gone after.
In a security notice it advises individuals to remain alert and stay away from groups to be careful.
In the mean time the UK government cautioned that
“attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists”.
