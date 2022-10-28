Utah Teen Dies After She Was Hit by a Pickup Truck

A pickup truck hit and killed a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school.

The Salt Lake Tribune says that Lilly Warren, a senior at Springville High School in Utah, was hit Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m.A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Warren’s medical bills says that he “was resuscitated at the scene” but “suffered multiple injuries, including a severe traumatic brain injury.

“She was taken to a nearby hospital, where the Tribune says she died the next day.

“The light of our lives, Lilly Warren, passing away softly at Utah Valley Hospital surrounded by her family after succumbing to her injuries from the heartbreaking accident on Canyon Road in Springville, Utah,” the GoFundMe page states.

The post thanks witnesses, first responders, bystanders, and Utah Valley Hospital staff for helping Lilly survive one more day so that we could all gather around her and tell her how much we loved her before she died.

As Warren crossed S. Canyon Road on Tuesday, KSL-TV reported the accident. The pickup truck driver stayed and assisted police. The crash inquiry yielded no charges.

“Her accident has affected her younger brothers and so many of her family, friends, classmates, and everyone that Lilly met and formed friends with immediately away,” the GoFundMe creator said.

“We had a lovely day, and some reassuring hand squeezes let us all know that Lilly could hear us,” said the organiser. “We mourn the driver and his family.” Organ donation would save Lilly. “She will help other miracle families.”

