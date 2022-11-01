1 person is killed,16 are hurt after an SUV hits an Apple shop

A Massachusetts Apple store was struck by an SUV early on Monday, killing one man and injuring at least 16 others, according to officials.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, police got complaints regarding an automobile that had ploughed into storefront windows at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, which is roughly 16 miles southeast of Boston.

Timothy Cruz, the district attorney for Plymouth County, stated during a press conference on the event that responding cops discovered numerous injured people in and around the Apple shop at the outdoor mall.

According to Cruz, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner in a dark color crashed through the Apple store’s well-known huge glass windows at an unknown speed, injuring numerous individuals.

Some customers and employees were pinned against the wall at the back of the business when the truck drove right through. Cruz stated that “clearly the Apple Store is a pretty busy area” despite authorities declining to remark on how busy the store was at the time of the event.

People are still processing what happened and trying to get through this morning, Cruz said, calling it “an unimaginable morning.”

According to Hingham Fire Department Chief Steve Murphy, who also appeared at the news conference, onlookers provided first assistance to some of the injured.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, the only male victim, was declared dead at the site. In a statement provided to reporters, Apple described him as “a professional who was on-site supporting recent renovations at the shop.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured members of our team, clients, and everyone else who was impacted by this horrible occurrence. In this extremely trying moment, we are doing everything we can to support our team members and consumers “As per Apple.

The other 16 victims were transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

There were “many patients with life- and limb-threatening injuries,” according to Dr. Christopher Burns, director of trauma at South Shore Hospital.

South Shore Dr. William Tollefsen stated during a news conference that a nearby restaurant was utilised to help triage patients and bring them out of the cold.

According to Cruz, the driver of the SUV is a male who has not been named but is “with police officials.” According to officials, the incident is the subject of a criminal investigation.

In order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, police declined to provide any identifying information about the driver or make any statements regarding the level of his sobriety.