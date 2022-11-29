200 anglers were rescued from a broken ice chunk in Minnesota

In a Minnesota lake, 200 people have been rescued after becoming stuck on a sizable piece of ice that broke off.

The people who were stranded on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s office, were fishing when the ice broke.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, anglers were encircled by open water that reached a height of 90 feet (27 meters).

They continued by saying that everyone who was trapped had been retrieved in safety.

According to Adam Studniski, one of the proprietors of the nearby ice fishing resort JR’s Corner, the incident took place at a well-known ice fishing location in Minnesota.

The ice “simply shifted with the south-west breeze and broke away in several parts,” he claimed.

According to a press statement from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, calls to 911 from people on the iceberg arrived at roughly 11:34 local time (17:34 GMT).

According to Mr. Studniski, his crew was able to safely transport anglers utilising an ice bridge over a constrained area of open water with the aid of emergency services.

The sheriff’s office reported that everyone was successfully evacuated by 14:37.

During this time of year, instances like this one do happen at the lake, according to Mr. Studniski, who also noted that the fisherman remained composed as they were escorted out.

Monitoring, examining cracks, keeping an eye on the [ice], and making sure that we have bridges available when needed are all parts of Mr. Studniski’s job description.

Early season ice is particularly unpredictable, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

Extreme caution should be used when travelling on the ice, and they advised checking the thickness often to make sure there was plenty of it.

According to Mr. Studniski, Minnesota’s ice fishing season starts as soon as it is cold enough for the lake’s ice to solidify and remain in place.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to be secure enough for fisherman.

The resort, according to Mr. Studniski, opened for the season last week, but it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday so that staff members may check the ice.

