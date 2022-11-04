4 Idaho Students Were Killed in Apparent Knife Attack

Four UI students were discovered dead in an off-campus residence Sunday.

Authorities believe a knife was used to murder them.

No weapons have been recovered, but authorities believe a knife was used based on early evidence.

Four persons died: Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. No weapons have been recovered, but authorities believe a knife was used based on early evidence. This week will see autopsies.

Investigators believe it was a “isolated, targeted incident” with no imminent danger to the community. No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

“It may have been a burglary, robbery, or anything else. Any of them might happen; one doesn’t rule out the others.” As the inquiry continues, more victim details emerge.

Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, majoring in leisure, sport, and tourist management. Fox News reports he was a Sigma Chi fraternity member 500 feet from the kids.Post Falls, Idaho-born Kernodle. Marketing major and Pi Beta Phi member.

Mogen, an Idaho senior, majored in marketing. Goncalves is a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho. Mogen and Kernodle worked at Mad Greek in Moscow. The firm announced on Facebook that it would close to mourn. Xana and Maddie were longtime servers who gave joy to our restaurant and everyone they encountered,” the description states.

