On Saturday night, a shooter opened fire inside a homosexual bar in the US state of Colorado, leaving five people dead and 18 more injured.

Police reported that a suspect was being treated for injuries while in custody.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Club Q in Colorado Springs expressed its “devastation” at the “senseless attack on our community” and thanked patrons for helping to “subdue” the shooter.

In 2016, a shooting at a gay bar in Florida resulted in 49 fatalities. On Saturday at 23:57 (06:57 GMT), Colorado Springs police reported receiving the first emergency contact regarding an active shooter.

When officers entered the club, they discovered the suspect there.

The number of people killed and injured may alter as the investigation goes on, according to police, who did not immediately offer a motive for the shooting.

Due to preparation for situations like this, according to a fire department spokeswoman, casualties had been evacuated to hospitals quite swiftly.

According to FBI Denver, it was helping the police with the event.

A statement on the Club Q Facebook page thanked “the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack”.

The club had planned to organize a performance event on Sunday night to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance while having a dance party at the time.

Following the incident, the club’s Facebook page has been swamped with comments and sympathies from all over the world.

One lady said that the club had long been “like a home” to her and that the news had left her “totally shattered.”

“[I] met so many great people, I literally met my husband there, so it holds such a special place in my heart. Everyone was always so welcoming and kind through the years,” she wrote.

“I am so broken by this news,” another comment added.

“Club Q has been the heart of our community for so long and I am devastated and angered that this happened.”

The incident has been dubbed a tragedy by the office of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who will address the media on Sunday.

At the Pulse LGBT club in Orlando, Florida, a shooting in 2016 resulted in 49 fatalities and more than 50 injuries. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history at the time.

The Florida attack was referred to as “an act of terror and an act of hate”. by President Obama.

