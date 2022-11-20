Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • A 1990s Potomac River rapist suspect who was detained dies in custody
A 1990s Potomac River rapist suspect who was detained dies in custody

A 1990s Potomac River rapist suspect who was detained dies in custody

Articles
Advertisement
A 1990s Potomac River rapist suspect who was detained dies in custody

A 1990s Potomac River rapist suspect who was detained dies in custody

Advertisement
  • Giles Daniel Warrick, according to the FBI, “brazenly and violently preyed upon women” in the Washington, D.C., region between 1991 and 1998.
  • At least six instances were connected to Giles Daniel Warrick’s arrest in Conway, South Carolina, in 2019.
  • Warrick’s death’s full circumstances weren’t immediately known.
Advertisement

Police in Washington, D.C., reported on Saturday that the suspect who was charged in the 1990s Potomac River Rapist case of killing a lady and raping numerous other women has passed away in custody.

At least six instances were connected to Giles Daniel Warrick’s arrest in Conway, South Carolina, in 2019.

Warrick’s death’s full circumstances weren’t immediately known.

He “brazenly and viciously preyed upon women” in the D.C. region from 1991 until 1998, when a National Academy of Sciences intern perished, according to the FBI’s 2019 report.

Also Read

Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot a hidden coffee mug in 7 seconds
Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot a hidden coffee mug in 7 seconds

An optical illusion is a shape-shifting image of an object, painting, or...

Advertisement

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story