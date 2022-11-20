A 1990s Potomac River rapist suspect who was detained dies in custody

Giles Daniel Warrick, according to the FBI, “brazenly and violently preyed upon women” in the Washington, D.C., region between 1991 and 1998.

At least six instances were connected to Giles Daniel Warrick’s arrest in Conway, South Carolina, in 2019.

Warrick’s death’s full circumstances weren’t immediately known.

Police in Washington, D.C., reported on Saturday that the suspect who was charged in the 1990s Potomac River Rapist case of killing a lady and raping numerous other women has passed away in custody.

He “brazenly and viciously preyed upon women” in the D.C. region from 1991 until 1998, when a National Academy of Sciences intern perished, according to the FBI’s 2019 report.

