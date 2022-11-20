A 1990s Potomac River rapist suspect who was detained dies in custody

Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot a hidden coffee mug in 7 seconds
An optical illusion is a shape-shifting image of an object, painting, or...
Police in Washington, D.C., reported on Saturday that the suspect who was charged in the 1990s Potomac River Rapist case of killing a lady and raping numerous other women has passed away in custody.
At least six instances were connected to Giles Daniel Warrick’s arrest in Conway, South Carolina, in 2019.
Warrick’s death’s full circumstances weren’t immediately known.
He “brazenly and viciously preyed upon women” in the D.C. region from 1991 until 1998, when a National Academy of Sciences intern perished, according to the FBI’s 2019 report.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.