A day before the FIFA World Cup, Qatar is experiencing issues with crowding

The 3 million-person nation of Qatar will experience population growth once the event gets underway.

Qatar’s DOHA (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans from a performance Saturday night in anticipation of the World Cup starting the next day in Qatar, highlighting the difficulties Doha will face in controlling crowds during FIFA’s smallest-ever tournament.

Disappointed spectators mostly accepted being turned away. With the help of enormous foam fingers, bullhorns, and blinking traffic control wands, Qatari police, security officers, and others directed the thousands of people away from the event.

However, the packed performance takes place before the remaining 1.2 million tournament attendees make it to this little Arab nation.

Additionally, since Qatar only decided to prohibit beer sales inside tournament stadiums on Friday, the only FIFA-affiliated location offering pints will be fan zones like the one on the corniche holding the performance, which may draw even additional visitors.

“We know that what the cops say here goes,” a 30-year-old Mumbai truck driver who wished to remain anonymous out of concern for retaliation remarked. Before being rejected away, he and his pals had taken advantage of a rare day off from work at Hamad Port to trek the 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) to the fan zone.

It’s too early, so we’re sorry to be leaving, he continued. We are powerless to intervene,

The World Cup’s governing body, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, expressed its “total joy” with the Fan Zone’s debut in a statement to The Associated Press.

The committee declared that the event had attracted 40,000 attendees, which was evidence of its success and popularity.

The 3 million-person nation of Qatar will experience population growth once the event gets underway. It has invested more than $200 billion to make upgrades throughout this energy-rich nation, which is about the size of Jamaica.

This includes a sizable brand-new underground transit system that can transport spectators from the airport to games. Even schools have been closed for the month, and locals are being encouraged to work from home.

However, even before the competition starts, AP journalists have witnessed “pinch places” where an excessive number of people can congregate.

