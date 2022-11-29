A Pennsylvania kid got in trouble due to social media

According to investigators, the 16-year-old was charged with criminal homicide and other offences.

Authorities claimed that a Pennsylvania youngster had shared the body of a victim of a shooting during an Instagram video chat with a friend, leading to his arrest.

According to a news statement from the city’s police department, the 16-year-old suspect who was apprehended on Friday in Bensalem, northeast of Philadelphia, is suspected of asking for assistance in disposing of the body during the call.

According to the police department, a mother called 911 at 4:11 p.m. and reported that a friend of her daughter’s had called her on Instagram, alerting dispatchers to the suspected death.

According to the police, the adolescent confessed to the murder and reversed the tape to see a victim’s bloody legs and feet.

He then requested assistance with body disposal, according to their account.

Authorities witnessed someone leave from the trailer’s back when they arrived at the teen’s mobile home, according to police. They discovered a person who was listed in the press release as a dead young woman who appeared to have been shot.

The victim’s identity was kept secret. It was unknown how she was related to the teenage suspect.

A mile or so away from the mobile home, the suspect was apprehended and placed into custody, according to the police. He was accused by the authorities of making “substantial” efforts to clean up the crime scene.

The adolescent was housed in a juvenile correctional facility. It was unclear right away if he has a lawyer to represent him.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is planned for December 7.

