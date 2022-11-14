Abandoned Spanish village Salto de Castro for sale for 5.7 crore

Abandoned Spanish village Salto de Castro for sale for 5.7 crores.

This settlement has been abandoned for more than 30 years.

The hamlet was constructed in the 1950s with the intention of making it a well-known tourist attraction.

Advertisement

Salto de Castro, a deserted Spanish town, is for sale For about Rs. 5.7 crore, the Spanish village is being sold (50 million).

Most of us have dreams of owning a home or a villa, but have you ever heard of a Spanish town that is up for sale for just Rs 5.7 crore?

According to a story in an international media outlet, this settlement has been abandoned for more than 30 years and is currently being offered for €227,000 (about Rs 5.7 crore).

Three hours’ drive from Madrid, Spain, is the border town of Salto de Castro in the province of Zamora.

The hamlet was constructed in the 1950s with the intention of making it a well-known tourist attraction, but due to the crisis, it proved difficult to carry out the plan and was eventually abandoned in the 1980s.

The community currently has 44 residences, a hotel, a church, a school, a public pool, and a former barracks for the civil guard.

Advertisement

The 145-hectare (358.3-acre) Tarraleah town, located in the centre of Tasmania state, was expected to sell for up to Aus$13 million (US$10 million), according to real estate agents.

Property agent John Blacklow, who has been selling hotels for more than three decades, told AFP, “I’ve never sold a town before.”

Since the community was put up for sale, it has drawn interested purchasers from Australia as well as China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, according to Blacklow.

2,000 hydropower employees were first housed in the Central Highlands settlement during the 1920s and 1930s, but as the dams and power plants serving southern Tasmania went automated, workers were no longer needed. Rs 5.7 billion

Also Read Spanish mysterious “teleported soldier” from Philippines to Mexico Teleportation and alien abduction were proposed by paranormal investigators in the 20th...